Amenities

air conditioning carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 1-Bedroom Apartment Located in Goshen - • 1-Bedroom Apartment



• Refrigerator



• Electric Oven/Range



• Carpeted Living Room & Bedrooms



• Air Conditioner



• Apply at No Charge at www.5Star-Team.com



• After You Apply We Will Contact You



• No Smoking



• No Pets Allowed



• No More Than 2 People for 1-Bedroom Apartment



• 1-Year Lease and Security Deposit Required



• Goshen Community Schools



• Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name



• Water & Sewer Included in Rent



• Tenant Liability Insurance Included in Rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2280547)