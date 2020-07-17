Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

128 Redspire Blvd.* Available 08/14/20 Executive Home- West Side Of Goshen! - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in the Gardens Subdivision!



Includes a 2-car garage, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up, stove, partially finished basement, and central air. Great jet tub in the master bathroom. Walk in closets and a big yard.



1 small pet allowed with additional fees. No smoking.



Call 574-534-RENT (7368) to schedule your showing appointment!



Please contact us through our website at www.534Rent.net for more information. Please do not contact us through Craigslist as listings have been scammed and are posted by others.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2376353)