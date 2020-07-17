All apartments in Goshen
Last updated July 17 2020

128 Redspire Blvd.*

128 Redspire Boulevard · (574) 534-7368
Location

128 Redspire Boulevard, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 128 Redspire Blvd.* · Avail. Aug 14

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2770 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
128 Redspire Blvd.* Available 08/14/20 Executive Home- West Side Of Goshen! - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in the Gardens Subdivision!

Includes a 2-car garage, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-up, stove, partially finished basement, and central air. Great jet tub in the master bathroom. Walk in closets and a big yard.

1 small pet allowed with additional fees. No smoking.

Call 574-534-RENT (7368) to schedule your showing appointment!

Please contact us through our website at www.534Rent.net for more information. Please do not contact us through Craigslist as listings have been scammed and are posted by others.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2376353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

