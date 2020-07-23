36 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL with garages
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 32
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 27
1 of 53
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 50
1 of 9
The layout of Zion was originally constructed to mimic the design of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the roads that were supposed to form the diagonal parts of the flag were never completed, but it's still a close approximation.
Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks. See more
Zion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.