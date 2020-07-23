Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL with garages

Zion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles

1500 Anderson Trail
1 Unit Available
1500 Anderson Trail
1500 Anderson Trail, Zion, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1212 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. New 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse, end unit in great complex on the north side of Zion. Open floor plan, 2 car attached garage and more. Rent to Own price of $139,900.
Hidden Oak Apartments
23 Units Available
Hidden Oak Apartments
8600 82nd St, Pleasant Prairie, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,194
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1278 sqft
Tranquility and location. Welcome to the ultimate in apartment homes. Hidden Oak replaces the strains of a busy day with the harmony of a beautiful, park-like setting. While placing you less than a mile away from everything you desire.
Northgate Apartments
8 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Preserve at Osprey Lake
$
40 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,167
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.

Sunnyside South
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside South
8059 27th Ave
8059 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1102 sqft
8059 27th Ave - Upper Available 08/10/20 Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! - Large 3 BR Southside Upper with Garage Space! Features include eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and pantry, Large open living room, Master bedroom with small

Crescent Meadows
1 Unit Available
Crescent Meadows
3441 Meadow Crest Circle
3441 Meadow Crest Circle, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1465 sqft
Attractive, clean 3BD / 1.5 BTH rental. Large dining room, living room. Master bedroom will take king size bed without difficulty, Large unfinished basement with washer and dryer and plenty of room for storage.

1130 Palmer Place
1 Unit Available
1130 Palmer Place
1130 Palmer Place, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Sharp Vintage Unit, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace Wood burning, Kitchen Nook, outdoor deck. Small Dog allowed with addl deposit. Tenants pay gas and electric, washer/dryer hookup in bsmt, each tenant has own bst & laundry area.

Marquette Highlands
1 Unit Available
Marquette Highlands
1620 Walnut Street
1620 Walnut Street, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
Welcome home! This stunning duplex has all the curb appeal! This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home features ample natural light, hardwood flooring, new carpet, newer appliances, new windows, and a full basement with newer washer & dryer.

Continental Village
1 Unit Available
Continental Village
4219 BRENTWOOD Lane
4219 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1476 sqft
DESIRABLE TOWN HOME IN GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT. RARE FIND IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION. GREAT UNIT BACKING TO WETLANDS. 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME BACKING UP TO A HUGE YARD WITH NATURE VIEWS. VERY SPACIOUS AND NICE LAYOUT.

1205 North Frolic Ave
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.

The Northwest
1 Unit Available
The Northwest
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
White Caps
Windsong Village
8 Units Available
White Caps
Windsong Village
7101- 104th Ave, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$810
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsong Village offers spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments surrounded by 15 acres of beautiful, mature landscaping.
The Lakes at Fountain Square
$
10 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$963
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Deer Valley Apartments
$
24 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,303
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Woodlake Apartments
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Springs at Kenosha
$
139 Units Available
Springs at Kenosha
12742 71st St, Kenosha, WI
Studio
$1,122
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1118 sqft
The townhome-style apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a pool and a pet spa area. Less than 10 miles from downtown Kenosha and Lake Michigan.
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.

Grant
1 Unit Available
Grant
1728 25th St
1728 25th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
962 sqft
1728 25th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable Cape Cod - This 3 bedroom ranch is freshly updated, with new paint and flooring. Living room with large, southern exposure window. Kitchen with newer cabinets and includes all appliances.

White Caps
1 Unit Available
White Caps
10020 74th Street Unit G
10020 74th Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1796 sqft
10020 74th Street Unit G Available 09/15/20 - (RLNE5916850)

746 Chandler Road
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.

88 Wiltshire Court
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

210 Lake Shore Drive
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

Parkside
1 Unit Available
Parkside
3105 14th Lane #3A
3105 14th Lane, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
3105 14th Lane #3A Available 08/07/20 Nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage! - Super nice 2 bed 2 bath condo with 1 car attached garage, large living room with sliding doors to patio.
City Guide for Zion, IL

The layout of Zion was originally constructed to mimic the design of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the roads that were supposed to form the diagonal parts of the flag were never completed, but it's still a close approximation.

Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Zion, IL

Zion apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

