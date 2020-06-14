Apartment List
/
IL
/
willowbrook
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Willowbrook, IL

Finding an apartment in Willowbrook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Willowbrook
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hinsbrook
1 Unit Available
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
Results within 5 miles of Willowbrook
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,060
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
46 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
25 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$989
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Field Park
1 Unit Available
534 34 Hinman
534 East Ogden Avenue, Western Springs, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome! Steps to

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4205 MAIN Street
4205 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1396 sqft
Convenient Downers Grove location for this absolutely charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Hardwood Floors on 1st and 2nd Floors. Large Room Sizes. Formal Living Room with wood burning Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5152 Fairview Avenue
5152 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
498 sqft
This is a newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath unit on the 2nd floor, with 1 parking space included and pets are allowed! Kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
508 North Cass Avenue
508 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 BR condo in the Western suburb of Westmont.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4724 Main St
4724 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1792 sqft
4724 Main St , Downers Grove, IL 60515 - This beautiful 4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms home is for rent. A finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom for you convenience. Included is a 1.5 car garage for parking. Additional rent for pets.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
25 Oxford Avenue
25 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1778 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING! THIS SPACIOUS 3 BED 3 BATH RANCH WILL SURPRISE YOU AROUND EVERY CORNER. LARGE SUN FILLED MASTER SUITE WITH DOUBLE MARBLE SINKS AND WALK IN SHOWER. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT. LARGE BEDROOMS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 10 miles of Willowbrook
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
26 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,730
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
30 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,570
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Willowbrook, IL

Finding an apartment in Willowbrook that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Willowbrook 1 BedroomsWillowbrook 2 BedroomsWillowbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWillowbrook 3 BedroomsWillowbrook Apartments with Balcony
Willowbrook Apartments with GarageWillowbrook Apartments with GymWillowbrook Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWillowbrook Apartments with Parking
Willowbrook Apartments with PoolWillowbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerWillowbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsWillowbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, IL
Hazel Crest, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College