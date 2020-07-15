/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Westchester, IL
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2432 Pinecrest Ln
2432 Pinecrest Lane, Westchester, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Private Home - Property Id: 315028 1 BEDROOMS | 1 BATHROOMS. Single family home with one bedroom furnished (optional) and private bath for Rent. Use of kitchen, family room, and other amenities. Dog in home; no other pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Westchester
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
26 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
5 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
300 South Madison Avenue
300 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3320 sqft
No greater way to experience La Grange Living! Furnished, luxury rental opportunity! Get a taste of our urban suburban community in this show stopping Victorian on an oversized large corner lot, 3 blocks from town and top rated Cossitt Elementary
Results within 10 miles of Westchester
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
41 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,640
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
70 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$930
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,285
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
24 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Bryant Ave
135 Bryant Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
House for Rent - Property Id: 273101 Very good property located in Glen Ellyn IL. It is located close by route 53 and is in close proximity to public park, schools, post office, and college. Asking $3,000/MO negotiable.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBroadview, ILMaywood, ILBrookfield, ILHinsdale, ILWestern Springs, ILLa Grange, IL