apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
53 Apartments for rent in Westchester, IL with pool
Last updated June 25
1 Unit Available
825 Suffolk Avenue
825 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1245 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Westchester
Last updated July 13
28 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated July 13
17 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated July 13
18 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
6158 Knoll Way Drive
6158 Knoll Way Drive, Willowbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1065 sqft
EXQUISITE URBAN LIVING in a SUBURBAN PRIME LOCATION**Loaded with Class and Upgrades, it has it all**Rarely available 3 bdr, 2 baths condo at The Knolls !***This beautiful and spacious 1st floor unit is freshly painted with wood laminate floor
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
417 North Cass Avenue
417 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1770 sqft
FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3628 sqft
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst –
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
1160 South Eldridge Lane
1160 S Eldridge Ln, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
2122 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES! Luxury living in Elmhurst's newest premier residences: Eldridge Townhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Westchester
Last updated July 13
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Last updated July 13
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated July 13
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
