Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Urbana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
84 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$539
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 West Illinois Street
808 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1000 sqft
3BR2 Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1398! 10 and 12 month leases available! ONE SEMESTER AVAILABLE AT $1550! 3 bedrooms with 2.25 bathrooms and walk in closets. New floors, cabinets, counter tops, vanities and lighting.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 W. Green
310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
802 W. Iowa
802 West Iowa Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
802 W. Iowa Available 08/22/20 On-Campus Urbana House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020** 5 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Iowa St, one block off Lincoln Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 E. Stillwater Landing #202
3030 Stillwater Landing, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
2bed Condo near Stone Creek Golf Course - Located in southeast Urbana, this premium property has vaulted ceilings, upgraded appliances, and two large bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Cureton
2207 Cureton Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
New property available now! - This beautiful corner home has all you need! With a fenced in back yard, attached 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors, you will feel right at home! Call us today to set up a tour! (RLNE5896516)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
604 East Harding Drive
604 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Brand NEW construction . 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Open concept living room, dining and kitchen. Easy care, wood like floors EVERYWHERE and perfect lighting accents. Top of the line appliances in the gourmet kitchen along with 2 pantries.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 Fletcher Street
2019 Fletcher Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
949 sqft
2019 Fletcher Street Available 08/07/20 Amazing 2 bedroom home available for August! - This 2-bed, 1-bath home at the corner of Mumford and Fletcher in Urbana is just what you're looking for.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 Trails Drive
1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Leasing NOW $1195! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath. Two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Eat in kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
807 South Cedar Street
807 Cedar Street, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
Great rental in Urbana. Two-bedroom, one full bath, full basement, one-car garage, hardwood floors, great backyard with the fire pit and vegetable garden. All the appliances included.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 W. Oregon
808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
807 W. California
807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
807 W.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 W. Springfield
404 West Springfield Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
404 W. Springfield Available 08/15/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5765151)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Highland
406 E Highlands Dr, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
406 Highland Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - Three bedroom, 1 bath bath home available in August. 1.5 car detached garage. Eat in kitchen. Nice size back yard. Pets are considered. (RLNE5505325)

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1202 Ellis Drive
1202 Ellis Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Great 3 bedroom one bath home less than a mile from Beckman, OSF and Carle with great access to MTD. Home is in the process of begin completely updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new paint.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
910 Lanore
910 Lanore Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1506 Abercorn
1506 Abercorn Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1506 Abercorn Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August 1st! - (RLNE3155359)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
615 E. Harding
615 Harding Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
615 E. Harding Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE3068870)

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1405 Lincolnwood Drive
1405 Lincolnwood Drive, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1537 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is a must see! It comes with vinyl flooring in the large eat-in kitchen, carpet in the 4 large bedrooms, and vinyl wood plank throughout the living room and hallways.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2016 E. Michigan Ave.
2016 East Michigan Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1300 sqft
2016 E. Michigan Ave. Available 08/07/20 3-bed, 1.5-bath home in Urbana available for August! - This home features a spacious living room that gets great natural light from the large front window. You'll also love the updated flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Urbana
Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Pfeffer Road
207 Pfeffer Road, Champaign County, IL
1 Bedroom
$635
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW-$635! Awesome one bedroom apartment with spacious living area. Easy care wood like floors. Huge eat in kitchen with built in microwave. Washer/dryer in unit. Great closet space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Urbana, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Urbana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

