1 bedroom apartments
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
97 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$519
640 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
324 East Fairlawn Drive, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
308 West California Avenue - 2
308 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
180 sqft
Bedroom 2 is the largest bedroom of this 4 bed 4 bath house. Full house is 1762 sf with shared common areas including kitchen, dining room and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Urbana
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
207 Pfeffer Road
207 Pfeffer Road, Champaign County, IL
1 Bedroom
$635
Available 06/15/20 Available NOW, today or tomorrow-$635 Awesome one bedroom apartment with spacious living area. Huge eat in kitchen . Washer/dryer hook up. Great closet space. This is a small community close to Urbana Aldi and WalMart.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
403 West Columbia Avenue - 4
403 W Columbia Ave, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 403 West Columbia Avenue - 4 in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
217 South NEIL Street
217 South Neil Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
920 sqft
Stunning living spaces with downtown at your doorstep. Complex features on site management, covered parking available, access controlled entry, outdoor entertaining space, bike racks and all floors offer ADA compliant living spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1308 W Grandview - 1
1308 Grandview Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1308 W Grandview - 1 in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
38 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
24 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
790 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
