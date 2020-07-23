Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL

Finding an apartment in Sycamore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Townsend Woods
1143 Alexandria Drive
1143 Alexandria Drive, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1678 sqft
3-4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, finished basement with office & storage areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
2005 Frantum Road
2005 Frantum Road, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This 3/4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse features a den, eating area, kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic tile surround gas fireplace. Full basement and 2 car attached garage. Newer kitchen appliances, newer a/c unit, and washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Sycamore
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
6 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Cortland Estates
230 McMillan Ct, Cortland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1121 sqft
Welcome To Cortland Estates Apartments! Cortland Estates offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. Here at Cortland Estates, we don't just rent apartments.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 07:40 AM
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:40 AM
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4/5 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.
Results within 10 miles of Sycamore

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
303 MARKET Street
303 Market Street, Genoa, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2790 sqft
IMPECCABLE, LEADED ENTRY DOOR, CERAMIC ENTRY TO KITCH W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLS, 42" CBNTS, CORIAN COUNTERS, ISL & DESK. FAM RM WIDE PLANK WOOD FLR & BRICK FP & DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS . MASTER BATH WHIRLPOOL.
City Guide for Sycamore, IL

If you like Halloween, you're in for a treat with Sycamore, Illinois, home of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival held during the last full weekend of October. Your jack-o-lantern is sure to smile in this beautiful, history-rich community.

Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sycamore, IL

Finding an apartment in Sycamore that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

