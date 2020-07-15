All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, IL
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2

516 South Macarthur Boulevard · (217) 652-9833
Location

516 South Macarthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL 62704
Historic West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms- 1 Bath duplex near Washington Park - Property Id: 250984

Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers, medical district, and local downtown art and music scenes. This beautiful property has been completely remodeled with a large 3 bedrooms unit with 1 bath. Plenty of parking with garage spaces for 2 cars with garage door openers. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet flooring throughout the entire unit, except the bathroom and the kitchen do not have carpets. This apartment unit has an open floor plan layout with a large living room/family room that could be used as a center piece of family gathering and entertainment. Kitchen has a gas operated stove, dish washer, and a refrigerator in great working order. New washer and dryer included and shared with other tenants. Climate controlled storage units available in the basement. We are open to discussing pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250984
Property Id 250984

(RLNE5666526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 have any available units?
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 have?
Some of 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 offers parking.
Does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 have a pool?
No, 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
