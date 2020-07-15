516 S Macarthur Blvd 1/2

Amenities

Fantastic Duplex for rent near one of the most sought after and exclusive neighborhood of Springfield, approximately a few minutes from major shopping centers, major employers, medical district, and local downtown art and music scenes. This beautiful property has been completely remodeled with a large 3 bedrooms unit with 1 bath. Plenty of parking with garage spaces for 2 cars with garage door openers. Fresh coat of paint and new carpet flooring throughout the entire unit, except the bathroom and the kitchen do not have carpets. This apartment unit has an open floor plan layout with a large living room/family room that could be used as a center piece of family gathering and entertainment. Kitchen has a gas operated stove, dish washer, and a refrigerator in great working order. New washer and dryer included and shared with other tenants. Climate controlled storage units available in the basement. We are open to discussing pets. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal.

