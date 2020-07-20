All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, IL
1701 W Governor
1701 W Governor

1701 West Governor Street · (217) 306-0986
Location

1701 West Governor Street, Springfield, IL 62704

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 W Governor · Avail. Aug 8

$1,180

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1701 W Governor Available 08/08/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home at 1701 W Governor - Lovely home for rent on the west side of town near tons of amenities. While you have easy access to everything that the west side of Springfield has to offer, you also get the laid-back and cozy atmosphere that radiates in this home and neighborhood. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home can easily accommodate for any space you might need. Much of the home has hardwood flooring and the living room even has a brick fireplace. With a full basement for storage, there isn't much this home doesn't have! It is located on a corner lot, school district Springfield 186. Pet friendly with a deposit. Locally owned and managed. Several remodels have been made since the photos were taken- so call to schedule a showing at 217-306-0986 to ensure an accurate vision of what this home is about.

To apply online or to view all of our properties, visit www.idealpropertiesil.com.

(RLNE3830204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 W Governor have any available units?
1701 W Governor has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 1701 W Governor currently offering any rent specials?
1701 W Governor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 W Governor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 W Governor is pet friendly.
Does 1701 W Governor offer parking?
No, 1701 W Governor does not offer parking.
Does 1701 W Governor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 W Governor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 W Governor have a pool?
No, 1701 W Governor does not have a pool.
Does 1701 W Governor have accessible units?
No, 1701 W Governor does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 W Governor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 W Governor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 W Governor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 W Governor does not have units with air conditioning.
