Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1701 W Governor Available 08/08/20 Charming 4 Bedroom Home at 1701 W Governor - Lovely home for rent on the west side of town near tons of amenities. While you have easy access to everything that the west side of Springfield has to offer, you also get the laid-back and cozy atmosphere that radiates in this home and neighborhood. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home can easily accommodate for any space you might need. Much of the home has hardwood flooring and the living room even has a brick fireplace. With a full basement for storage, there isn't much this home doesn't have! It is located on a corner lot, school district Springfield 186. Pet friendly with a deposit. Locally owned and managed. Several remodels have been made since the photos were taken- so call to schedule a showing at 217-306-0986 to ensure an accurate vision of what this home is about.



To apply online or to view all of our properties, visit www.idealpropertiesil.com.



(RLNE3830204)