1228 North Patton Street

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities.

3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space. Fenced backyard. Shed. Carport on side of home. Nicely updated with wood laminate floors. Central air. Will be professionally cleaned and move-in ready- June 19th. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord pays for trash.

Rent - 850.00 Security Deposit - 850.00 Application fee - 50.00

