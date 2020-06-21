All apartments in Springfield
1228 North Patton Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:20 AM

1228 North Patton Street

1228 North Patton Avenue · (217) 670-2876
Location

1228 North Patton Avenue, Springfield, IL 62702
Oak Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Single family home on the north side of Springfield. Close to all amenities.
3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Nice sized living room and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances stay. Laundry hook-ups available off kitchen. Plenty of closet space. Fenced backyard. Shed. Carport on side of home. Nicely updated with wood laminate floors. Central air. Will be professionally cleaned and move-in ready- June 19th. Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord pays for trash.
Rent - 850.00 Security Deposit - 850.00 Application fee - 50.00
Nice and clean single-family home in northwest Springfield. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice sized living room, large eat-in kitchen, laundry room, and lots of storage. Shed in fenced backyard.
Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher. Central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 North Patton Street have any available units?
1228 North Patton Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 North Patton Street have?
Some of 1228 North Patton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 North Patton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 North Patton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 North Patton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 North Patton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1228 North Patton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1228 North Patton Street does offer parking.
Does 1228 North Patton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 North Patton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 North Patton Street have a pool?
No, 1228 North Patton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 North Patton Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 North Patton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 North Patton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 North Patton Street has units with dishwashers.
