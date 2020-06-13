Apartment List
/
IL
/
savoy
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

69 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Savoy, IL

Finding an apartment in Savoy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Tickseed Ave.
203 Tickseed Ave, Savoy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
203 Tickseed Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Savoy

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bolten Field
1 Unit Available
708 S Ashton Ln
708 Ashton Ln S, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1872 sqft
708 S Ashton Ln Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Tri-Level - This Tri-Level has it All - 3 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, big family room, laundry and full bath downstairs. On main floor is the living room, kitchen and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Savoy
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
97 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$519
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,319
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
24 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
39 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1325 sqft
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clark
1 Unit Available
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
714 W. Washington
714 West Washington Street, Urbana, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2010 sqft
714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
704 W. Illinois
704 West Illinois Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
Now available! - (RLNE5407882)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Creve Coeur Drive
603 Creve Coeur Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1400 sqft
603 Creve Coeur Drive Available 08/07/20 Updated 3-bed, 2-bath ranch style home available for August! - Available in August! Beautifully updated ranch just 2 blocks from Powell Park and minutes away from all the shopping and dining options on North

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 N. Fair
306 North Fair Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$945
1500 sqft
306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size! This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Hills
1 Unit Available
4 Hedge Ct.
4 Hedge Court, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
4 Hedge Ct. Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath- CENTRAL Champaign - Thank you for your interest in this property! The minimum income requirement for this property is $1600 of VERIFIABLE income per month.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3770 Thornhill
3770 Thornhill Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1250 sqft
3770 Thornhill Available 08/15/20 Available Now! 2 Bdrm Condo! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Condo with all the amenities! Swimming pool, gym and beautiful grounds in a private condo community in southwest Champaign.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Centennial
1404 Centennial Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! - (RLNE5719831)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Park
1 Unit Available
1405 Winding Ln.
1405 Winding Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
1405 Winding Ln. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE4890107)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
2005 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
2005 S. Cottage Grove Avenue Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3-bed, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
210 W. Washington
210 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$985
210 W.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
324 East Fairlawn Drive, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
324 E. Fairlawn Dr.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Savoy, IL

Finding an apartment in Savoy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Savoy 1 BedroomsSavoy 2 BedroomsSavoy 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSavoy Apartments with Balcony
Savoy Apartments with GarageSavoy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSavoy Apartments with Parking
Savoy Apartments with Washer-DryerSavoy Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavoy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, IL
Sullivan, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College