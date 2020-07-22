Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:50 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Round Lake means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1099 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Farmingdale Circle
300 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
870 sqft
Lovely end unit ranch style town home with many upgrades. One car attached garage leading directly into home. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Kennedy Place
435 Kennedy Place, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Only. Immediate Possession. No Pets or Smoking. Minimum 12 Mo Lease. Popular 2nd Floor 2BR Plus Den, 2BTH Williamsburg Model with Balcony & Attached 1 Car Garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek Estates
6729 Estate Lane
6729 Estate Lane, Long Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2636 sqft
THIS EXCEPTIONAL ONE STORY LONG GROVE ESTATE HOME IN DESIRABLE STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ON 1.96 ACRES AND OFFERS MANY PREMIUM FEATURES.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
329 Farmingdale Circle
329 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Available from June1!!!! 1200 sf 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets. Pool access. Close to shopping and train station.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.
City Guide for Round Lake, IL

The village whose population was once too small to be incorporated as a village, Round Lake experienced a population boom of double just during the first decade of the 21st century.

The inhabitants of Round Lake have consistently been trying to grow the village. The late 1800's saw landowners working hard to convince the railroads to come through, and farmers even gamed the system to become a village in the early 1900's when there weren't enough residents to do so. Even now, village leaders are working on an annexation program, and the population of the area is expected to exceed 20,000 by the year 2020. All signs show that Round Lake is moving toward a good destination. The mesh of nature, social life,and just good old living makes Round Lake an all-around great village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Round Lake, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in Round Lake means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Round Lake could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

