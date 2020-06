Amenities

DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Dont PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard. Basement/attic for storage, with washer/dryer included. Also a spacious 3 season porch. Newer central air with fans in every room and quality window coverings thru-out. "Strict" "NO smoking policy inside home" Plenty of charm and character. Do not hesitate this place will not last long. No section 8 please. There is a $25.00 application fee pre adult for credit, criminal/eviction, landlord and income background check is required for all applicants



No Pets Allowed



