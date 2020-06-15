1220 12th St

Amenities

3 Bedroom Cozy Single Family Home at Rock Island, IL - *** Get HALF OFF First Month Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL ***



Cozy three bedroom home in an established Rock Island neighborhood. This house features a utility room with laundry hookups, eat in kitchen, and good sized living room.



The three bedrooms have plenty of space for your furniture. Per friendly home! Located near schools. This is a great starter house.



Key Features:

- 3 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- Appliances included

- Pet friendly

- Deck

- Washer/dryer hookups

- 1 on and 1 off street parking spot



Call us at 563-514-4956 for further queries and to set up viewing schedule.



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



