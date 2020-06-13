23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richton Park, IL
Richton Park, Illinois is a village in Cook County, Illinois with a population of 13,646. It's basically a suburb of Chicago and many residents live here so they can commute into the city for work. You can hop on I-57 and be in downtown Chicago in less than an hour. It's a great place to live if you want to escape the chaos (and high prices!) of the city and instead look for apartment rentals in a charming, livable city. See more
Finding an apartment in Richton Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.