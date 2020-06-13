Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL

Finding an apartment in Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$884
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 9 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3411 N Harvard Ave.
3411 North Harvard Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
3411 N Harvard Ave. Available 07/10/20 Super Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is adorable!! Just have to see it to believe it! It has a fully-applianced kitchen, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5302 Haymeadow Lane
5302 W Haymeadow Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria.  1 stall attached garage.  Finished area and laundry in basement.  All utilities are tenant responsibility.  Lawn care included.  $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.  New carpet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Heart of Peoria
1 Unit Available
1800 North Linn Street
1800 North Linn Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
2790 sqft
All brick two story home. Large rooms with high ceilings. Hardwood floors. Crown moulding, baseboards, built-ins. Tenant responsible for all utilities. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1708 W Geneva
1708 W Geneva Rd, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1712 W Geneva
1712 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Wardcliffe
1 Unit Available
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5417 West Haymeadow Place
5417 W Haymeadow Pl, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$782
920 sqft
Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Peoria, IL

Finding an apartment in Peoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

