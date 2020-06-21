All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3801 N. Ashton

3801 North Ashton Avenue · (309) 276-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3801 N. Ashton · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.

This home features a single stall garage, large backyard, full basement, walk up attic for storage and a beautiful remodeled bathroom.

Call or Text today for more information or to schedule a showing or visit our website for more vacancies, information and pictures.

309 Property Management
Website: www.309property.com
Email: info@309property.com
Call: 309-276-0688
Text: 203-580-6759

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3760517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 N. Ashton have any available units?
3801 N. Ashton has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 N. Ashton have?
Some of 3801 N. Ashton's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 N. Ashton currently offering any rent specials?
3801 N. Ashton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 N. Ashton pet-friendly?
No, 3801 N. Ashton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 3801 N. Ashton offer parking?
Yes, 3801 N. Ashton does offer parking.
Does 3801 N. Ashton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 N. Ashton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 N. Ashton have a pool?
No, 3801 N. Ashton does not have a pool.
Does 3801 N. Ashton have accessible units?
No, 3801 N. Ashton does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 N. Ashton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 N. Ashton does not have units with dishwashers.
