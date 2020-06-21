3801 N. Ashton

Amenities
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.
This home features a single stall garage, large backyard, full basement, walk up attic for storage and a beautiful remodeled bathroom.
Call or Text today for more information or to schedule a showing or visit our website for more vacancies, information and pictures.
309 Property Management
Website: www.309property.com
Email: info@309property.com
Call: 309-276-0688
Text: 203-580-6759
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3760517)