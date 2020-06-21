All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 2919 N University St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, IL
/
2919 N University St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2919 N University St

2919 North University Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2919 North University Street, Peoria, IL 61604

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home - Appliances Included - Captivating 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house located right off of University Street! This home features all stainless steel kitchen appliances, a secluded upstairs master bedroom, and washer + dryer.

Call or Text today for more information or to schedule a showing!

309 Property Management
6517 N. Sheridan Rd
Peoria, IL. 61614
Website: www.309property.com
Email: info@309property.com
Call: 309-276-0688

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed. Small dogs allowed with paid pet fee and monthly pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 N University St have any available units?
2919 N University St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, IL.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 2919 N University St currently offering any rent specials?
2919 N University St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 N University St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 N University St is pet friendly.
Does 2919 N University St offer parking?
No, 2919 N University St does not offer parking.
Does 2919 N University St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2919 N University St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 N University St have a pool?
No, 2919 N University St does not have a pool.
Does 2919 N University St have accessible units?
No, 2919 N University St does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 N University St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 N University St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 N University St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 N University St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Peoria, IL 61604
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir
Peoria, IL 61615
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane
Peoria, IL 61528
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Peoria, IL 61604
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr
Peoria, IL 61614

Similar Pages

Peoria 2 BedroomsPeoria Apartments with Garage
Peoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with Parking
Peoria Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, IL
Pekin, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northtrail Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Bradley UniversityIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State University
Heartland Community College