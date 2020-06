Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room. Hardwood floors in much of this great home. 1 car garage. Large corner lot. Unfinished basement.



**Fireplaces are inoperable

**No pets allowed

**Not eligible for Section 8 Housing Voucher Program



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5743396)