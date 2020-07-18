All apartments in Peoria County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

10816 N David Ct

10816 David Court · (309) 696-7366
Location

10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL 61615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer. Known as the Heart of Illinois, Peoria has many opportunities for you and your family to enjoy, with its endless parks, wooded riverbanks, hiking trails, numerous festivals, exceptional golf courses, world-class art and culture, as well as national and international sporting events including our very own Peoria Chiefs. This spacious townhouse is located in a beautiful quiet neighborhood that is located north of Peoria and would be in the Dunlap School District. Located just minutes away from the interstate you will always find a quick, easy route to all of Peoria and the endless locations of fine dining and shopping locations. Dunlap School District
You will find in this pet friendly townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including side-by-side refrigerator, self-cleaning gas range, and microwave. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room. In the living room you will enjoy the gas log fireplace as well as the main floor laundry room, with washer and dryer included, located off the two-car garage entrance.

The large vaulted ceiling in the Master Bedroom has a large walk-in closet as well as a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double sinks in the master bath. A separate bathroom accommodates the other 2 bedrooms that have a walk in closet in one and a wall to wall closet in the other.

You have an added room in this finished basement as well as room for all your storage.

Included is lawn care and snow removal above 2 inches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

