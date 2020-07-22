Apartment List
/
IL
/
park forest
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:42 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Park Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1360 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Park Forest
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19 PM
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Park Forest

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Manor
413 Holly Court
413 Holly Court, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1100 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Terrace
165 Dawn Lane
165 Dawn Lane, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Estates
22928 East Drive
22928 East Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1774 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Evergreen Road
1809 Evergreen Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
136 Oriole Road
136 Oriole Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbury Estates
908 Willow Road
908 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Park Forest

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Central District
16322 Kenwood Avenue
16322 Kenwood Drive, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,565
1814 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Park Forest, IL

Park Forest, Illinois is a stunningly gorgeous village, due in large part to the fact that most of the village is devoted to parks and open spaces! Central Park Pavilion on Lakewood Blvd. is a favorite for large gatherings and it's close proximity to Park Forest Aqua Center.

Designed by Elbert Peets as planned housing for veterans returning from World War II, the village of Park Forest has blossomed into a beautiful suburban community on the southwestern tip of Lake Michigan. Since World War II, Park Forest has prospered and provided thousands with a haven that was never before thought possible. From backyard cookouts to the now world famous "Scenic 10," a 10-mile race held each year on Labor Day that attracts runners from all around the globe, this little village makes a big statement! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Park Forest, IL

Finding apartments with a pool in Park Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Park Forest could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Park Forest 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPark Forest 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPark Forest Apartments with Balconies
Park Forest Apartments with GaragesPark Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPark Forest Apartments with Parking
Park Forest Apartments with Washer-DryersPark Forest Dog Friendly ApartmentsPark Forest Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, IL
Calumet City, ILLisle, ILOak Lawn, ILWestmont, ILDolton, ILPlainfield, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILLa Grange Park, ILBurr Ridge, IL
Harwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILNorridge, ILBerwyn, ILGlenwood, ILLansing, ILDarien, ILForest Park, ILRiverdale, ILClarendon Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College