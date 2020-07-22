13 Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL with pools
Park Forest, Illinois is a stunningly gorgeous village, due in large part to the fact that most of the village is devoted to parks and open spaces! Central Park Pavilion on Lakewood Blvd. is a favorite for large gatherings and it's close proximity to Park Forest Aqua Center.
Designed by Elbert Peets as planned housing for veterans returning from World War II, the village of Park Forest has blossomed into a beautiful suburban community on the southwestern tip of Lake Michigan. Since World War II, Park Forest has prospered and provided thousands with a haven that was never before thought possible. From backyard cookouts to the now world famous "Scenic 10," a 10-mile race held each year on Labor Day that attracts runners from all around the globe, this little village makes a big statement! See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Park Forest means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Park Forest could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.