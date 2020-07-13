Apartment List
/
IL
/
oak lawn
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

212 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Lawn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9606 S. Kedvale Ave. 3
9606 Kedvale Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Unit 3 Available 07/21/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 304269 1 bed 1 bath recently renovated unit (renovated less than 12 months ago) Central Heating & Cooling System Granite Countertops Personal Patio & Public Shared Patio Assigned Parking

1 of 15

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10408 Menard Ave 6
10408 Menard Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
Unit 6 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Condo with Granite and Garage! - Property Id: 316212 Completely Remodeled Condo in the heart of Oak Lawn With Garage! Granite! New Cabinets and Appliances! Remodeled less than a year ago, it has a New Kitchen
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4334 West 87th Place
4334 West 87th Place, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom ranch 1/2 duplex. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage. Central air conditioning. Close to restaurants, shopping, park and school. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue
9246 Saint Louis Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1600 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1256 sqft
In the South Englewood area of Gresham. The apartments are near an entrance to I-90/94, putting residents into downtown Chicago within minutes. Near public parks, green spaces, and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6306 S Fairfield
6306 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$760
575 sqft
Great location, close to 63rd St. and California. Residents live in units with ceiling fan, refrigerator, hardwood floors and bathtub. Community offers on-site laundry, parking and pet-friendly homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1415-25 W 80th
1415 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This building is in a highly walkable neighborhood in Gresham, Chicago. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors and are pet friendly. On-site laundry is available. Security cameras. Minutes from Dan Ryan Woods.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
725 sqft
Located right next to Foster Park, and near Cuffe Elementary School and Perspectives High School of Technology. Recently renovated apartments feature natural wood flooring and community parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1738 W 77th St
1738 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish Section 8-compatible housing complete with bathtub, refrigerator and range of cooking appliances. Pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and heat included in the rent. Close to Barton Elementary School and the CTA route 9.
City Guide for Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn, Illinois may be small but it's classification as a level 1 trauma center that treats more trauma patients than anywhere else in Illinois is impressive. Not only that, it is also one of the most sought-after work and residential areas in the state; talk about popular!

Located in north Illinois' Cook County, this village borders Palos and Hickory Hills in the west and Evergreen Park in the east. The area is no larger than 8.6 square miles with more than 56,000 people calling it home. This upscale locale is quite a hit with young people trying to chase the urban lifestyle. So if you feel young, pack up your belongings and book a ticket to this village.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Lawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oak Lawn, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oak Lawn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Oak Lawn 1 BedroomsOak Lawn 2 BedroomsOak Lawn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Lawn 3 Bedrooms
Oak Lawn Apartments with BalconyOak Lawn Apartments with GarageOak Lawn Apartments with GymOak Lawn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oak Lawn Apartments with ParkingOak Lawn Apartments with Washer-DryerOak Lawn Dog Friendly ApartmentsOak Lawn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, ILBrookfield, ILChicago Ridge, ILAddison, IL
Alsip, ILClarendon Hills, ILHomewood, ILElmwood Park, ILGary, INTinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College