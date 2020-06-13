Apartment List
117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL

Finding an apartment in Norridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.

Norridge
1 Unit Available
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.

Norridge
1 Unit Available
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.
Results within 1 mile of Norridge
O'Hare
104 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.

O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101
8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport.

Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
Results within 5 miles of Norridge
24 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Austin
5 Units Available
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4822 W Montrose Ave 2
4822 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
750 sqft
Rare Jefferson Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room!! - Property Id: 132107 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt near Highway! SS Appl, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Separate Living / Dining Room. Heat Included! 1 Bed / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park.

Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3
4409 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116 Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck! Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park.

Portage Park
1 Unit Available
4454 N Lockwood Ave 1
4454 North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Jefferson Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Heat Included - Property Id: 252701 Jefferson Park - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Heat Included Jefferson Park - Lovely 2 Bedroom with heat included. An easy one block walk to Montrose to find the CTA.

Irving Park
1 Unit Available
4027 N Kilbourn Ave 1F
4027 North Kilbourn Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Old Irving Park 2 Bed 1 Bath. Free Laundry! - Property Id: 226602 Top floor 2 Bed 1 Bath in Old Irving Park. Great natural light. Living Room. Dining Room. Sun Room. Free Laundry in building. Hardwood Floors.

1 Unit Available
1114 N. Harlem unit 2
1114 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
1114 N.

1 Unit Available
312 N. Ridgeland Ave.
312 North Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3682 sqft
Modern Amenities surrounded by Vintage Charm! - If you love modern design, historic architecture, & have an eye for detail, you wont want to miss 312 N. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Parks Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District.

Dunning
1 Unit Available
6057 W Addison St 2
6057 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Large 2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park! - Property Id: 233071 n Portage Park! -Large Living Room -New Stainless Steel Fridge & Stove / Oven -2 Bedrooms -Updated Bathroom w/ Vintage Tub -Freshly Painted Grey -Refinished Hardwood Flooring

Dunning
1 Unit Available
3543 N Meade Ave 2
3543 N Meade Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Portage Park 1 Bedroom with Dining Room! - Property Id: 142183 Large 1 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Portage Park! Separate Living / Dining Room! Heat Included! 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Portage Park! -Large Living Room -Separate Dining Room -Large Bedroom that

Albany Park
1 Unit Available
5101 North Kenton Avenue Unit 1
5101 North Kenton Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in a quiet residential area accessible to expressways and Transit. Forest Preserve bike trail and a public pool nearby.

Albany Park
1 Unit Available
4111 W Lawrence Ave
4111 West Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Renovated 3 Bed Unit - Property Id: 225050 Renovated Albany Park apt near Bus Line!, In-Unit W/D, Wood flrs Renovated Albany Park apt near Bus Line!?In-Unit W/D?Wood flrs?Dishwasher?Central A/C? Call today to schedule a private tour! Apply at
City Guide for Norridge, IL

Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.

The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Norridge, IL

Finding an apartment in Norridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

