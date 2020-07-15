/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 PM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Moline, IL
1 Unit Available
5102 25th Ave Ct # 301
5102 25th Avenue Court, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Condo 2 bedroom 2 bathroom virtual tour available - Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Laminate flooring in the spacious living room , which continues down the hall and into both bedrooms.
4 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$833
878 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
36 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1078 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
9 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
6 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
827 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
17 Units Available
North Side
Crystal Ridge
5600 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$815
935 sqft
Crystal Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offers serene and affordable apartments in Davenport, Iowa.
1 Unit Available
7174 Grove Xing
7174 Grove Xing, Bettendorf, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district.
1 Unit Available
Northwest Davenport
1937 WASHINGTON Street
1937 Washington Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1134 sqft
Available now, new beautiful condo located in Davenport. This condo has large 9' ceilings, 10x12 deck, gas fireplace, elevator and a 1 car attached heated garage. Located close to schools, parks, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
320 E 29TH Street
320 East 29th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Treat yourself to guiltless luxury, every day. With the feel of living in your own home, each townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car attached garage, and a private driveway.
1 Unit Available
North Side
220 E 37TH Street
220 East 37th Street, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
$1450 - units A6,A7,B2,B3,B6,B7,C2,C3,C6,C7,D2,D3,E2,E3,E4 $1475 - units A2, A3,D6, D7, E7, E8, E9, F2, F3, F6, F7 $1500 - units A1, A4, A5, A8, B1, B4, B5, B8, C1, C4, C5, C8, D1, D4, D5, D8, E1, E5, E6, E10, F1, F4, F5 F8 New Construction
1 Unit Available
1205 E RIVER Drive
1205 East River Drive, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Live right on the waters edge in luxury in a newly constructed building with sprawling Mississippi River views. The American Queen Cruise line docks in front of building several times per month. Unique layouts available.
