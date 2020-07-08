All apartments in Milford
Find more places like 110-112 West Jones St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milford, IL
/
110-112 West Jones St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

110-112 West Jones St

110 W Jones St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

110 W Jones St, Milford, IL 60953

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One Bedroom One Bath - Property Id: 85403

MUST SEE! Non smoking unit! Great location just a few steps from the park. This One bedroom, One bathroom apartment has many updated features such as new flooring, fresh paint, new blinds and much more this unit is move-in ready. All appliances included. Coin Operated Laundry facility in the building. Tenant only pays Electric. $475.00 Security Deposit required and $45.00 application fee required before move in. Call today!
*Pictures may vary slightly from unit(s) availability.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85403
Property Id 85403

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110-112 West Jones St have any available units?
110-112 West Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford, IL.
What amenities does 110-112 West Jones St have?
Some of 110-112 West Jones St's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110-112 West Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
110-112 West Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110-112 West Jones St pet-friendly?
No, 110-112 West Jones St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford.
Does 110-112 West Jones St offer parking?
No, 110-112 West Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 110-112 West Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110-112 West Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110-112 West Jones St have a pool?
No, 110-112 West Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 110-112 West Jones St have accessible units?
No, 110-112 West Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 110-112 West Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 110-112 West Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110-112 West Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 110-112 West Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILUrbana, IL
Rantoul, IL
Lowell, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Parkland College