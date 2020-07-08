110-112 West Jones St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

One Bedroom One Bath - Property Id: 85403



MUST SEE! Non smoking unit! Great location just a few steps from the park. This One bedroom, One bathroom apartment has many updated features such as new flooring, fresh paint, new blinds and much more this unit is move-in ready. All appliances included. Coin Operated Laundry facility in the building. Tenant only pays Electric. $475.00 Security Deposit required and $45.00 application fee required before move in. Call today!

*Pictures may vary slightly from unit(s) availability.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85403

No Pets Allowed



