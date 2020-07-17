All apartments in Metropolis
409 E 9th St A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

409 E 9th St A

409 East 9th Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

409 East 9th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$518

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 306783

409 E 9th St, Metropolis, IL 62960
2 beds 1 bath 855 sq ft Lot size 6,098 sq ft

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$518.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $48,984
This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/409-e-9th-st-metropolis-il-unit-a/306783
Property Id 306783

(RLNE5956989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

