Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

1210 Morgan Ave.

1210 Morgan Avenue · (573) 330-1875
Location

1210 Morgan Avenue, Marion, IL 62959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 992 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Handy Man Special - No Credit Check Financing - Property Id: 279037

INVESTMENT LOT
THIS HOME WILL NEED DEMOED - PERFECT FOR REBUILDING!

Recent fire damage, however the right person could fix it good as new! This cute little home has a garage and partial basement. Sits on a 154 x 95 sq ft lot. Located in Williamson County. Home sold in AS - IS condition only.

Directions: Turn at the KFC, go down to Morgan Ave and make a right at the Stop sign. It will be  on the left, it is a corner lot across from the Church. 

Total Price $5,000 CASH - NO FINANCING OFFERED FOR THIS HOME.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279037
Property Id 279037

(RLNE5900960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

