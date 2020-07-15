1210 Morgan Ave..

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Handy Man Special - No Credit Check Financing - Property Id: 279037



INVESTMENT LOT

THIS HOME WILL NEED DEMOED - PERFECT FOR REBUILDING!



Recent fire damage, however the right person could fix it good as new! This cute little home has a garage and partial basement. Sits on a 154 x 95 sq ft lot. Located in Williamson County. Home sold in AS - IS condition only.



Directions: Turn at the KFC, go down to Morgan Ave and make a right at the Stop sign. It will be on the left, it is a corner lot across from the Church.



Total Price $5,000 CASH - NO FINANCING OFFERED FOR THIS HOME.

