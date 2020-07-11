Apartment List
/
IL
/
glenview
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Glenview, IL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glenview apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Results within 1 mile of Glenview
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Results within 5 miles of Glenview
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
49 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
59 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
4 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
Results within 10 miles of Glenview
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Rogers Park
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,150
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
624 sqft
Newly updated homes near Loyola Beach. 24-hour laundry and 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the onsite media room and lobby. Close to Loyola University of Chicago. Right on North Sheridan Road.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Uptown
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,397
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
4 Units Available
Uptown
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
889 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Lincoln Square
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,411
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1085 sqft
A 150-unit apartment building surrounding a courtyard in the Ravenswood neighborhood. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, pet-friendly, barbecue area, gym, coffee bar, conference room. Close to two CTA public transport lines.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
93 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$925
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$930
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
17 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Edgewater
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,405
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
City Guide for Glenview, IL

A Naval Air Station is now an eclectic mixed use housing, shopping and building mecca, and a swath of untouched prairie land is also contained in Glenview, IL.

A suburban village – that’s Glenview, IL, just fifteen minutes north of Chicago’s big city sights and culture. Housing about 44,000 people, Glenview features a bucolic stream, pristine parkland, and major corporate employers, like Kraft Foods. So get your mac and cheese on, and explore everything that this town offers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Glenview, IL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glenview apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Glenview apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Glenview 1 BedroomsGlenview 2 BedroomsGlenview 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlenview 3 BedroomsGlenview Accessible ApartmentsGlenview Apartments with Balcony
Glenview Apartments with GarageGlenview Apartments with GymGlenview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlenview Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlenview Apartments with ParkingGlenview Apartments with Pool
Glenview Apartments with Washer-DryerGlenview Cheap PlacesGlenview Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlenview Pet Friendly PlacesGlenview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL
Lisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College