Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

18 Apartments for rent in East Peoria, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Peoria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. Updated full bathroom. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
139 Shadoway Dr. - A
139 Shadoway Drive, East Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom house East Peoria Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom house on a quiet dead-end street in East Peoria. This is a smaller house with no garage or basement, approximately 700 sq. ft. ideal for a single person or a couple.
Results within 5 miles of East Peoria
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7118 S Washington St
7118 South Washington Street, Bartonville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
3 Bedroom house Bartonville Nicely remodeled 3 bedrooms 1 bath house for rent. New stainless steel appliances, freshly painted grey walls, new floors, etc. Includes detached 1.5 stall garage and partially fenced in the back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Biltmore Heights
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oak-Flannagan
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1282 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1308 East Fairoaks Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
3 Bedroom House for RENT This is a nicely updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath house for rent. Laundry set up in the basement. The basement does not leak water. Includes a 1.5 stall detached garage. Located on a dead-end street.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1521 S Lydia Ave
1521 South Lydia Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
2 Story 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 319833 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/319833 Property Id 319833 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5929984)

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3825 N Faber Ave
3825 North Faber Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BR Peoria Heights - Property Id: 89746 3825 N Faber) 3BR house w/d hookups detached garage Newly remodeled, new bathroom, new kitchen, all new floorings, large living room, quite neighborhood, 3 BR house with 2 1/2 car garage, large fence-in yard.
Results within 10 miles of East Peoria
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 02:20 PM
2 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$569
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
10816 N David Ct
10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lynnhurst
4507 Knoboak Dr.
4507 West Knoboak Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2238 sqft
4507 Knob Oak - Property Id: 317771 This beautifully remodeled tri-level home is located on a corner lot in the family friendly Lynnhurst subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Peoria, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Peoria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

