All apartments in East Moline
Find more places like Crowne Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Moline, IL
/
Crowne Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Crowne Forest

1275 49th Avenue Ct · (309) 408-0898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Moline
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL 61244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1260-106 · Avail. Aug 1

$754

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1245-207 · Avail. Aug 1

$833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 878 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1225-102 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1250-202 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crowne Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Crowne Forest offers a multitude of resident amenities including an outdoor community playground, newly renovated resident clubhouse, picnic and BBQ grilling areas, a on-site fitness center and a sparkling outdoor swimming pool. Our pet friendly community features private garages and close to public transportation for easy commutes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and reserve your new home! *Crowne Forest participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crowne Forest have any available units?
Crowne Forest has 4 units available starting at $754 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crowne Forest have?
Some of Crowne Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crowne Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Crowne Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crowne Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Crowne Forest is pet friendly.
Does Crowne Forest offer parking?
Yes, Crowne Forest offers parking.
Does Crowne Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crowne Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crowne Forest have a pool?
Yes, Crowne Forest has a pool.
Does Crowne Forest have accessible units?
No, Crowne Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Crowne Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crowne Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Crowne Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crowne Forest has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Crowne Forest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Moline 1 BedroomsEast Moline 2 Bedrooms
East Moline 3 BedroomsEast Moline Apartments with Balcony
East Moline Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, IL
Bettendorf, IACarbon Cliff, IL
Muscatine, IARock Island, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity