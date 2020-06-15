All apartments in Dwight
Country Place- Dwight
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

Country Place- Dwight

112 South John Street · (815) 584-2362
Location

112 South John Street, Dwight, IL 60420

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$507

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
To make it easier to join the Country Place - Dwight family in these tough times, we're giving new residents who apply by June 30th the option to pay their security deposit in installments over three months.

Country Place- Dwight is friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, community room, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances and patios. We are conveniently located 3 minutes from Caseys General Store, Station 343, and Cherry Red Roasters, 4 minutes from Dwight Station, 5 minutes from Berkots Super Foods and Renfrew Park, and 28 minutes from Walmart.
Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Country Place- Dwight home.

(RLNE3278427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Place- Dwight have any available units?
Country Place- Dwight has a unit available for $507 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Country Place- Dwight have?
Some of Country Place- Dwight's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Place- Dwight currently offering any rent specials?
Country Place- Dwight isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Place- Dwight pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Place- Dwight is pet friendly.
Does Country Place- Dwight offer parking?
No, Country Place- Dwight does not offer parking.
Does Country Place- Dwight have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Place- Dwight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Place- Dwight have a pool?
No, Country Place- Dwight does not have a pool.
Does Country Place- Dwight have accessible units?
No, Country Place- Dwight does not have accessible units.
Does Country Place- Dwight have units with dishwashers?
No, Country Place- Dwight does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Country Place- Dwight have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Place- Dwight has units with air conditioning.
