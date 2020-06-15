Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry

To make it easier to join the Country Place - Dwight family in these tough times, we're giving new residents who apply by June 30th the option to pay their security deposit in installments over three months.



Country Place- Dwight is friendly community that offers something for everyone to live an active and social life with a laundry facility, community room, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments feature energy efficient electric appliances and patios. We are conveniently located 3 minutes from Caseys General Store, Station 343, and Cherry Red Roasters, 4 minutes from Dwight Station, 5 minutes from Berkots Super Foods and Renfrew Park, and 28 minutes from Walmart.

Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Country Place- Dwight home.



