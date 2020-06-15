All apartments in Dwight
444 W James St 904
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

444 W James St 904

444 West James Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

444 West James Street, Dwight, IL 60420

Price and availability



Studio

Unit Unit 904 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
sauna
Great Lincoln Park Location! Studio Available! - Property Id: 192470

This great studio features large walk-in closet, carpeting, A/C. Located just in from the Lake, this building offers laundry facilities, intercom entry system, on-site manager, sauna & exercise room, and a sun deck! Amazing Lincoln Park location close to the Lincoln Park Zoo, Lakefront Trails, transportation, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192470
Property Id 192470

(RLNE5824898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 W James St 904 have any available units?
444 W James St 904 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 W James St 904 have?
Some of 444 W James St 904's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 W James St 904 currently offering any rent specials?
444 W James St 904 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 W James St 904 pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 W James St 904 is pet friendly.
Does 444 W James St 904 offer parking?
No, 444 W James St 904 does not offer parking.
Does 444 W James St 904 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 W James St 904 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 W James St 904 have a pool?
No, 444 W James St 904 does not have a pool.
Does 444 W James St 904 have accessible units?
No, 444 W James St 904 does not have accessible units.
Does 444 W James St 904 have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 W James St 904 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 W James St 904 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 444 W James St 904 has units with air conditioning.
