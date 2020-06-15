444 W James St 904

Amenities
Great Lincoln Park Location! Studio Available! - Property Id: 192470
This great studio features large walk-in closet, carpeting, A/C. Located just in from the Lake, this building offers laundry facilities, intercom entry system, on-site manager, sauna & exercise room, and a sun deck! Amazing Lincoln Park location close to the Lincoln Park Zoo, Lakefront Trails, transportation, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/192470
