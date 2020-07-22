Apartment List
9 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Crystal Lake, IL

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
384 Pierson
384 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
Nice second floor unit in a quiet no smoking building. Heat and cooking gas included. All utilities included except electric and cable. Nice, 2nd floor apartment, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, hardwood floor in the kitchen, carpeted throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
91 West Crystal Lake Avenue
91 West Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
600 sqft
Location is everything and this 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is less than 1/2 mile to the Metra Train station, less than 1/4 mile to downtown Crystal lake where you will find wonderful shopping, restaurants, the Raue Center for Performing Arts and right

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Randall Hill at The Villages
1641 Carlemont Drive
1641 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Carlemont Drive in Crystal Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Crystal Lake

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
661 sqft
AMAZING 1 Bedroom, 1 bath home with HUGE patio, fireplace and 1 car garage! Owner lived here for 18 years is now looking to rent this lovingly cared for home! Will consider rent to own! SPARKLING, AND I MEAN, SPARKLING CLEAN! NEW fridge, NEW
Results within 5 miles of Crystal Lake

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
Results within 10 miles of Crystal Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
665 West Liberty Street
665 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
2 story townhome tucked away in a quiet and peaceful area situated in a fantastic location! Move in ready with newer carpet + paint & large sunny window.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 01:50 PM
1 Unit Available
667 West LIBERTY Street
667 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful two story townhouse in a quiet community with a finished basement. Near schools, lakes & shopping. Second floor in unit full laundry. Patio with privacy fence. Lots of closet space. 2 parking spaces in front of your door.
City Guide for Crystal Lake, IL

Looking for a good place to live? Well, that’s funny, because Crystal Lake’s motto just so happens to be “A Good Place to Live.” How coincidental! Located in northeastern Illinois, Crystal Lake is a rustic town that’s chock full of history and sweet suburban surroundings. Though the name may be reminiscent of a certain film, for scary movie fans, the city is anything but. The historic downtown district can only be described as quaint and the ability to find a fantastic apartment at a afforda...

We concur; Crystal Lake is a pretty good place to live. Still skeptical? Well take a look at our listings and see for yourself!

In terms of cost of living, Illinois isn’t known as the least expensive state out there, but Crystal Lake does what it can to help those on a budget. When we refer to apartments in Crystal Lake as “inexpensive,” that typically means they fall well below the cost of living in nearby Chicago and other neighboring suburbs. For instance, one-bedroom apartments in Crystal Lake range between $760 and $900. The lower priced one-bedroom places are nothing short of basic, whereas the $900 apartment option will offer everything from a concierge to furnished apartments, tennis courts and complimentary breakfast each morning. Not too shabby for apartment living, eh?

Two bedrooms in the city fall somewhere between $880 and $1200, with the more costly apartments being in a resort style complex such as Skyridge Club, and the less expensive apartments being established, cozy apartment communities. Keep in mind that you don’t have to pay a lot to get a lot in Crystal Lake. A less expensive apartment doesn’t mean a complete lack of amenities, either. In fact, most complexes feature cable, Internet, some paid utilities, views, swimming pools, garages, fireplaces, short-term leases and access to the Metra train.

Regarding deposits, the prices tend to fluctuate between $200 and $500 depending on the apartment size and its community. Surprisingly, newer apartments in Crystal Lake tend to have the least expensive deposits. Bringing pets along will also cost you a sometimes-hefty deposit of about $300 or so. While there are dog restrictions, cats tend to rule the roost here in Crystal Lake. You can often have two cats in every apartment.

We think you’ll agree that life in Crystal Lake is good, if not great. Shopping in the historic downtown district, festivals at the Dole Mansion (mmm… ribs festival), a high quality of outdoor life (50 miles of bike paths, anyone?) and access to the big city atmosphere of Chicago (less than an hour by train) are just a few things this city has in store for you. Use this guide and our clever apartment listings to find your perfect apartment in Crystal Lake, just make sure it’s not Friday the 13th before looking. Good luck! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,200 in Crystal Lake, IL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,200 in Crystal Lake is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,200 in Crystal Lake in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,200 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

