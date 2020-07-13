Apartment List
/
IL
/
chicago heights
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL with pool

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Chicago Heights

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
17312 Peach Grove Lane
17312 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1034 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17731 Yale Lane
17731 Yale Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1439 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
340 Westgate Drive
340 Westgate Drive, Park Forest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,765
1360 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
19809 Brook Avenue
19809 Brook Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1075 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Central District
16850 School Street
16850 School Street, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1614 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Chicago Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1008 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Newbury Estates
908 Willow Road
908 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,435
2968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report. Chicago Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report. Chicago Heights rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago Heights rents increased over the past month

Chicago Heights rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chicago Heights stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,083 for a two-bedroom. Chicago Heights' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chicago Heights, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Chicago Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Chicago Heights, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Chicago Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Chicago Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,083 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Chicago Heights' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chicago Heights.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chicago Heights 1 BedroomsChicago Heights 2 BedroomsChicago Heights 3 BedroomsChicago Heights Apartments with Balcony
    Chicago Heights Apartments with GarageChicago Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Heights Apartments with Parking
    Chicago Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerChicago Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsChicago Heights Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILNaperville, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, IL
    Lisle, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INSchererville, INRiverdale, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILCrest Hill, IL
    Bensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILForest Park, ILHighland, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Prairie State CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
    Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
    University of Chicago