All apartments in Chatham
Find more places like 1916 Turtle Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chatham, IL
/
1916 Turtle Creek Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:05 AM

1916 Turtle Creek Drive

1916 Turtle Creek Drive · (217) 697-8312 ext. 371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chatham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1916 Turtle Creek Drive, Chatham, IL 62629
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1916 Turtle Creek Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room. Enjoy the large backyard and partially covered deck right off of the sunroom. Fireplace in living room, whirlpool tub and double sinks in masterbath, walkin master bedroom closet, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, laundry room, and 2 1/2 car garage. Call us today @ 217/697-8312 to schedule your private tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4201697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have any available units?
1916 Turtle Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have?
Some of 1916 Turtle Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Turtle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Turtle Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Turtle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham.
Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Turtle Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Turtle Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1916 Turtle Creek Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chatham 2 BedroomsChatham 3 Bedrooms
Chatham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, IL
Decatur, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity