1916 Turtle Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Ranch Style Home in The Willows Subdivision - Beautiful newer construction ranch style home located in The Willows subdivision. This home has granite countertops, cathedral ceiling in open living, kitchen, and dining room. Enjoy the large backyard and partially covered deck right off of the sunroom. Fireplace in living room, whirlpool tub and double sinks in masterbath, walkin master bedroom closet, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, laundry room, and 2 1/2 car garage. Call us today @ 217/697-8312 to schedule your private tour!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4201697)