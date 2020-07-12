Apartment List
/
IL
/
champaign
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:04 PM

64 Apartments for rent in Champaign, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Champaign apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,169
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
10 Units Available
The Legends Apartments
4422 Nicklaus Drive, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Legends Apartments in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
14 Units Available
Windsor West
2502 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor West is owned and operated by Regency Multifamily. Since 1974, Regency has strived to provide the most desirable, well-maintained multifamily communities backed by exceptional customer service.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 02:43pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$509
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1411 Honeysuckle Lane
1411 Honeysuckle Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1082 sqft
3/1 with fenced back yard, 1.5 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 W. Kirby #Up
810 West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedroom available asap! - This listing will not last long! Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom unit! Gorgeous wood laminate floors and plentiful sunshine make this place feel like home! Set up your tour today.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland Ridge
2510 Covington Dr
2510 Covington Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath close to Parkland - 3 Bed 2.5 bath duplex. Close to Heritage Park and Parkland College.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2003 S Mattis, Unit E
2003 South Mattis Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
870 sqft
2003 S Mattis, Unit E Available 08/15/20 2 Bed 1 Bath - Double Balconies! - Two bedroom, One bathroom unit located close to business, shopping and restaurants. Front and Back balconies! Onsite Parking available.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Scottsdale
1412 Scottsdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1412 Scottsdale Available 09/15/20 Nice 3 Bedroom - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath has all appliances including washer and dryer plus a fenced yard and garage. Lawn care is included with rent. Pet Friendly. Available September 15 (RLNE2036748)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Glenoak
2303 Glenoak Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
2303 Glenoak Available 09/15/20 Spacious 3Bed/2Bath - Located off Mattis Ave in Champaign this 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home has hardwood floors, fireplace, attached one car garage, spacious kitchen and dining room, and fully fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boulder Ridge
3732 Balcary Bay Unit 3
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1254 sqft
3732 Balcary Bay, Champaign, IL.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 W. Washington
208 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
208 W.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 W. Washington
212 West Washington Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$924
212 W.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden Hills
1703 Joanne Ln.
1703 Joanne Lane, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
1703 Joanne Ln. Available 10/15/20 1703 Joanne Ln.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clark
706 W John
706 West John Street, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1062 sqft
706 W John Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath close to Hopscotch Bakery - Cute 3 bedroom home has all refinished hardwood floors and unfinished basement, big back yard that is fenced and a 1 car garage. Full bath upstairs. Half bath in basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $11888 to $1210 --10 and 12 month leases available. Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
503 East Springfield Avenue
503 East Springfield Avenue, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
820 sqft
2BR Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August --$1220 for the whole apartment NOT per bedroom! 10 month lease also available. THIS is the very last one! Super fast fiber optic internet, trash, sewer and recycling included in the rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1827 Parkdale
1827 Parkdale Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
Available for July! 3-bed, 1-bath house located in Green Meadow Subdivision! - Available for July! This adorable 3-bed, 1-bath house is located in Green Meadow Subdivision.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3911 Aberdeen Rd.
3911 Aberdeen Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1314 sqft
3911 Aberdeen Rd.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clark
702 S. McKinley Ave.
702 South Mckinley Avenue, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2084 sqft
CLARK PARK- 3 BED 3 BATH - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home on the edge of Clark Park, was completely remodeled November 2019, & features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, study, kitchen with new stainless

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bolten Field
1725 Robert Drive
1725 Robert Drive, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1043 sqft
Beautiful garden-level apartment in a quiet 4-unit building in peaceful SW Champaign neighborhood of single-family homes. This unit features plenty of Anderson windows and sliding doors for tons of natural light.
City Guide for Champaign, IL

Bob Dylan wrote a song about it. The Old ‘97s (Illinois’ own) sing Dylan’s song with pride. You could say that Champaign (heavy accent on the “a”—it is Illinois, after all) is a grass roots kinda place with a fancy sounding name. You would be sorta right.

A small town with an urban feel. Champaign may be surrounded by farms, but it's no one-horse town. In fact, over 80,000 residents would agree that the city is filled with culture, a historic yet vibrant and newly restored downtown and a home town feel. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Champaign, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Champaign apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Champaign 1 BedroomsChampaign 2 BedroomsChampaign 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChampaign 3 Bedrooms
Champaign Apartments with BalconyChampaign Apartments with GarageChampaign Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChampaign Apartments with Parking
Champaign Apartments with Washer-DryerChampaign Dog Friendly ApartmentsChampaign Furnished ApartmentsChampaign Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, ILDecatur, IL
Urbana, ILRantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignParkland College
Illinois Wesleyan UniversityIllinois State University
Heartland Community College