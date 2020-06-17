All apartments in Champaign
306 N. Fair
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

306 N. Fair

306 North Fair Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Fair Street, Champaign, IL 61821

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size!
This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.
Bonus Sunroom with Gazebo in back yard!
Pet Friendly
Available mid August 2020.

DUE TO COVID 19 - we will not be scheduling any tours of the property until further notice. You can find a video tour of the property on the Prime Property Group website.

(RLNE3972725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 N. Fair have any available units?
306 N. Fair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
Is 306 N. Fair currently offering any rent specials?
306 N. Fair isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 N. Fair pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 N. Fair is pet friendly.
Does 306 N. Fair offer parking?
No, 306 N. Fair does not offer parking.
Does 306 N. Fair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 N. Fair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 N. Fair have a pool?
No, 306 N. Fair does not have a pool.
Does 306 N. Fair have accessible units?
No, 306 N. Fair does not have accessible units.
Does 306 N. Fair have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 N. Fair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 N. Fair have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 N. Fair does not have units with air conditioning.
