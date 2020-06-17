Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

306 N. Fair Available 08/15/20 Extra Large 2 bedroom with Sunroom! - You'll be surprised at the size!

This 2 bedroom has a large living room, dining room and large master bedroom with double closets, separate laundry room and lots of storage space.

Bonus Sunroom with Gazebo in back yard!

Pet Friendly

Available mid August 2020.



DUE TO COVID 19 - we will not be scheduling any tours of the property until further notice. You can find a video tour of the property on the Prime Property Group website.



(RLNE3972725)