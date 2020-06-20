All apartments in Champaign
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:12 AM

1009 S. Second St.

1009 South Second Street · (217) 318-9386
Location

1009 South Second Street, Champaign, IL 61820

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1009 S. Second St. Apartments, are ideal for upperclassmen with the option of this 4 bedroom, 2 bath modern apartment in a great campus location that is a quick walk to classes, the ARC, and campus sporting facilities! It comes equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, including washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and oven/stove! The living room is furnished with a black leather couch and love seat, an end table and a lamp, and has a sliding glass door leading to a private balcony. Each bedroom is furnished with a full size bed. Enjoy the convenience of a washer and dryer in the unit! Rent is $580/month per person. There is a utility package of $80 person which includes: electric, gas, water, garbage, sewer, and high-speed internet. All services are ready when you move in! There is also ample off street parking available. We also offer individual leases! Due at the signing of the lease is first installment of $660, a security deposit of $300 and a $25 application fee. Official move in date is August 16, but you may move in as early as June 1 for an additional payment. Academic year leases are also available as an option. This option is a choice for many of our students. Another aspect of this is for out of state and out of country students who may want to store their belongings over the summer or have a need for summer housing. For the cost of one monthly installment, they can immediately move in from the dorms etc. and avoid paying storage costs or short term housing and move directly into the unit they will occupy in the fall. Call 217-384-0333 or inquire at info@ALRproperties.com to schedule a touring or for some additional information. We also invite you to check our website www.alrproperties.com for more information of our 1, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments. Hi my name is Virginia Rosas, and I will be glad to schedule a viewing for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 S. Second St. have any available units?
1009 S. Second St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Champaign, IL.
What amenities does 1009 S. Second St. have?
Some of 1009 S. Second St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 S. Second St. currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S. Second St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S. Second St. pet-friendly?
No, 1009 S. Second St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Champaign.
Does 1009 S. Second St. offer parking?
Yes, 1009 S. Second St. does offer parking.
Does 1009 S. Second St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 S. Second St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S. Second St. have a pool?
No, 1009 S. Second St. does not have a pool.
Does 1009 S. Second St. have accessible units?
No, 1009 S. Second St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S. Second St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 S. Second St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 S. Second St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1009 S. Second St. has units with air conditioning.
