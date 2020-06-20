Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

1009 S. Second St. Apartments, are ideal for upperclassmen with the option of this 4 bedroom, 2 bath modern apartment in a great campus location that is a quick walk to classes, the ARC, and campus sporting facilities! It comes equipped with updated stainless steel appliances, including washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher and oven/stove! The living room is furnished with a black leather couch and love seat, an end table and a lamp, and has a sliding glass door leading to a private balcony. Each bedroom is furnished with a full size bed. Enjoy the convenience of a washer and dryer in the unit! Rent is $580/month per person. There is a utility package of $80 person which includes: electric, gas, water, garbage, sewer, and high-speed internet. All services are ready when you move in! There is also ample off street parking available. We also offer individual leases! Due at the signing of the lease is first installment of $660, a security deposit of $300 and a $25 application fee. Official move in date is August 16, but you may move in as early as June 1 for an additional payment. Academic year leases are also available as an option. This option is a choice for many of our students. Another aspect of this is for out of state and out of country students who may want to store their belongings over the summer or have a need for summer housing. For the cost of one monthly installment, they can immediately move in from the dorms etc. and avoid paying storage costs or short term housing and move directly into the unit they will occupy in the fall. Call 217-384-0333 or inquire at info@ALRproperties.com to schedule a touring or for some additional information. We also invite you to check our website www.alrproperties.com for more information of our 1, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments. Hi my name is Virginia Rosas, and I will be glad to schedule a viewing for you.