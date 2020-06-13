Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IL

Finding an apartment in Bloomington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Traditions Bloomington Apartments
901 Valley View Cir, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$792
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$786
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1215 sqft
Traditions Bloomington sets the benchmark for quality and affordability in Bloomington, IL. Conveniently located near numerous dining, shopping & entertainment options, Traditions Bloomington’s location makes it the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Arbors at Eastland
208 South Prospect Road, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$540
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
1028 sqft
Enjoy the best apartments in Bloomington, IL by making Arbors at Eastland your home today! Our new community is quaintly set in Hamlet of East Bloomington, IL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 Glenbridge Road
1908 Glenbridge Road, Bloomington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2250 sqft
1908 Glenbridge Road Available 07/01/20 Great 3-Bedroom Townhome - 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
1010 1/2 W. Market Street
1010 1/2 W Market St, Bloomington, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy 1 Bedroom House Near Downtown! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family House Freshly Painted Close to Downtown Bloomington Washer and Dryer Hookups! Large Back Deck Area Off Street Parking Water Paid By Landlord (RLNE4820798)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
701 S Clayton St
701 South Clayton Street, Bloomington, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large 4bd/1.5bth Home near Downtwn BMI - Property Id: 288137 Large 4bd/1.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lang's Alley
1 Unit Available
405 S Morris Avenue 2
405 South Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
MUST SEE 2nd flr Dplx Apt No Carpet Near Downtown - Property Id: 238098 MUST SEE 2nd floor Duplex apt in quiet neighborhood with fenced yard, 2bdrms/1bth and large closets 5mins to Downtown Bloomington, 10mins to BroMenn, OSF St Joseph Medical Ctr,
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated August 20 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Heights
1462 E College Ave, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1400 sqft
Nestled on 16-acres of lush tree-covered land, Lancaster Heights features spacious floor plans and ample amenities in one of the most sought-after locations in Normal, IL.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
706 Franklin Ave
706 Franklin Avenue, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Cute 2-Bedroom House with 2-Car Garage! - 2-bedroom, 2-bath home close to ISU and Bromenn Nice hardwood floors, Old house charm Lots of Space! Within Walking Distance of Uptown Normal Washer and Dryer in Unit! Partially Finished Basement with

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 University
1008 S University St, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
1008 University Available 09/01/20 2-Bedroom House close to Illinois State University! - 2-Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Updated home with attached garage Close proximity to ISU campus Pet Friendly (RLNE5446611)
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
6 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1700 N School St, Normal, IL
1 Bedroom
$624
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$703
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home to Lincoln Square Apartments where you'll discover your comfort is our number one priority! This attractive community is conveniently located in the heart of Normal, Illinois.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1741 Putnam Avenue - 5A
1741 Putnam Drive, Normal, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Spacious 2-Bedrooms, All With...
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bloomington, IL

Finding an apartment in Bloomington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

