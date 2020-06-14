Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

255 W. 3rd N Available 07/01/20 UPDATED HOME FOR RENT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - This home will be perfect for your family! With 4 bedrooms and spacious living space you will have all the room you will need! Don't forget about the fenced backyard! This home sits in a great mature neighborhood close to schools, parks and just about everything in Rigby! This home includes painted cabinets and resurfaced countertops. You will enjoy beautiful custom tiling in the bathroom. Downstairs there is a large storage room along with a laundry room! The basement is partially unfinished which creates more storage space if needed. Homes in Rigby rarely come available and when they do they do not last long! Don't miss your opportunity, APPLY TODAY @www.blueskypropertymanagement.com and call Treon @ 208-716-7573 to schedule a showing. Deposit to match first months rent. No Pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834969)