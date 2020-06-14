All apartments in Rigby
255 W. 3rd N
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

255 W. 3rd N

255 West 3rd North · No Longer Available
Location

255 West 3rd North, Rigby, ID 83442

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
255 W. 3rd N Available 07/01/20 UPDATED HOME FOR RENT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - This home will be perfect for your family! With 4 bedrooms and spacious living space you will have all the room you will need! Don't forget about the fenced backyard! This home sits in a great mature neighborhood close to schools, parks and just about everything in Rigby! This home includes painted cabinets and resurfaced countertops. You will enjoy beautiful custom tiling in the bathroom. Downstairs there is a large storage room along with a laundry room! The basement is partially unfinished which creates more storage space if needed. Homes in Rigby rarely come available and when they do they do not last long! Don't miss your opportunity, APPLY TODAY @www.blueskypropertymanagement.com and call Treon @ 208-716-7573 to schedule a showing. Deposit to match first months rent. No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 W. 3rd N have any available units?
255 W. 3rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rigby, ID.
What amenities does 255 W. 3rd N have?
Some of 255 W. 3rd N's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 W. 3rd N currently offering any rent specials?
255 W. 3rd N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 W. 3rd N pet-friendly?
No, 255 W. 3rd N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rigby.
Does 255 W. 3rd N offer parking?
Yes, 255 W. 3rd N does offer parking.
Does 255 W. 3rd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 W. 3rd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 W. 3rd N have a pool?
No, 255 W. 3rd N does not have a pool.
Does 255 W. 3rd N have accessible units?
No, 255 W. 3rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 255 W. 3rd N have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 W. 3rd N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 W. 3rd N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 W. 3rd N has units with air conditioning.
