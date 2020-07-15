All apartments in Rexburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

264 N 3rd E

264 North 3rd East · (208) 874-4774 ext. 101
Location

264 North 3rd East, Rexburg, ID 83440

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 264 N 3rd E - #705 · Avail. Aug 3

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
264 N 3rd E - #705 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed 1 Bath @ Brentwood Condos - 2 BED 1 BATH - Available August 3rd! Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo in Brentwood. This unit features granite counter tops, travertine tile in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom, newer carpet, a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer. There is lots of grassy area for kids to run as well as a small playground on the north side of the complex. Owner covers HOA and city utilities, tenants are responsible for gas, electricity and internet. A $850 deposit is required as well as proof of tenant liability insurance--we can help you with this. Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com. No smoking and No pets!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 N 3rd E have any available units?
264 N 3rd E has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 264 N 3rd E have?
Some of 264 N 3rd E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 N 3rd E currently offering any rent specials?
264 N 3rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 N 3rd E pet-friendly?
No, 264 N 3rd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rexburg.
Does 264 N 3rd E offer parking?
No, 264 N 3rd E does not offer parking.
Does 264 N 3rd E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 N 3rd E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 N 3rd E have a pool?
No, 264 N 3rd E does not have a pool.
Does 264 N 3rd E have accessible units?
No, 264 N 3rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 264 N 3rd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 N 3rd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 N 3rd E have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 N 3rd E does not have units with air conditioning.
