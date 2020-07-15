Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters playground internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry playground internet access

264 N 3rd E - #705 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed 1 Bath @ Brentwood Condos - 2 BED 1 BATH - Available August 3rd! Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath condo in Brentwood. This unit features granite counter tops, travertine tile in the kitchen, laundry room and bathroom, newer carpet, a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer. There is lots of grassy area for kids to run as well as a small playground on the north side of the complex. Owner covers HOA and city utilities, tenants are responsible for gas, electricity and internet. A $850 deposit is required as well as proof of tenant liability insurance--we can help you with this. Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com. No smoking and No pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4515874)