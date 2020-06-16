All apartments in Middleton
209 S Dewey Ave - A
209 S Dewey Ave - A

209 S Dewey Ave · No Longer Available
209 S Dewey Ave, Middleton, ID 83644

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic single level duplex close to parks, dining and shopping. Unit features a private entry, granite counter tops and off street parking. Spacious living room is perfect for entertaining. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service. Exterior maintained by HOA.

Electronic applications must be filled out through the Iron Eagle Property Management website. Paper copies are also available in our office located at 7215 W. Franklin Road Boise, Idaho 83709.

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information prior to move in. Pictures may be of a similar unit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have any available units?
209 S Dewey Ave - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleton, ID.
What amenities does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have?
Some of 209 S Dewey Ave - A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 S Dewey Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
209 S Dewey Ave - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 S Dewey Ave - A pet-friendly?
No, 209 S Dewey Ave - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middleton.
Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A offer parking?
Yes, 209 S Dewey Ave - A does offer parking.
Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 S Dewey Ave - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have a pool?
No, 209 S Dewey Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 209 S Dewey Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 S Dewey Ave - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 S Dewey Ave - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 S Dewey Ave - A has units with air conditioning.
