209 S Dewey Ave - A

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fantastic single level duplex close to parks, dining and shopping. Unit features a private entry, granite counter tops and off street parking. Spacious living room is perfect for entertaining. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service. Exterior maintained by HOA.



Electronic applications must be filled out through the Iron Eagle Property Management website. Paper copies are also available in our office located at 7215 W. Franklin Road Boise, Idaho 83709.



