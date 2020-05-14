Amenities

on-site laundry parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

202 N 4000 E Available 07/07/20 5 bed, 1 bath home in Rigby - Quaint country home in Rigby with charm and character galaore! This home features 5 bedrooms, 1 on the main floor and 4 upstairs, 1 spacious bathroom, 2 living rooms, a laundry room, dinning room and a kitchen that's equipped with plenty of counter and cupboard space, a fridge/freezer and stove/oven. There's a beautiful, huge yard for the kids to run around and enjoy as well as plenty of parking for family and friends. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, yard care and snow removal. A 12 month lease and $1000 deposit are required, as well as proof of tenant liability insurance--we can help you with this. No smoking and No pets! Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4887231)