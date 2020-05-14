All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

202 N 4000 E

202 North 4000 East · (208) 874-4774 ext. 101
Location

202 North 4000 East, Jefferson County, ID 83442

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 202 N 4000 E · Avail. now

$1,000

5 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
202 N 4000 E Available 07/07/20 5 bed, 1 bath home in Rigby - Quaint country home in Rigby with charm and character galaore! This home features 5 bedrooms, 1 on the main floor and 4 upstairs, 1 spacious bathroom, 2 living rooms, a laundry room, dinning room and a kitchen that's equipped with plenty of counter and cupboard space, a fridge/freezer and stove/oven. There's a beautiful, huge yard for the kids to run around and enjoy as well as plenty of parking for family and friends. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, yard care and snow removal. A 12 month lease and $1000 deposit are required, as well as proof of tenant liability insurance--we can help you with this. No smoking and No pets! Fill out an application at www.4cornerspm.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

