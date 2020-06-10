All apartments in Idaho Falls
1861 Gallup Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

1861 Gallup Street

1861 Gallup Street · (208) 243-9492
Location

1861 Gallup Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This pet friendly 4 bedroom home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Good sized eat in kitchen with a pantry/mud room and plenty of additional storage. The wood burning fire place in the living room provides additional heat with the gas, forced air, furnace. The master bedroom is large and has it's own master bathroom with large cabinets. The french doors lead to a patio that wraps around to the fully fenced, back yard. Washer and dryer included. Tenant to pay all utilities, additional fees may apply, view rental requirements and fill out an application at www.bluepinepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Gallup Street have any available units?
1861 Gallup Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1861 Gallup Street have?
Some of 1861 Gallup Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Gallup Street currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Gallup Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Gallup Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Gallup Street is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Gallup Street offer parking?
No, 1861 Gallup Street does not offer parking.
Does 1861 Gallup Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 Gallup Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Gallup Street have a pool?
No, 1861 Gallup Street does not have a pool.
Does 1861 Gallup Street have accessible units?
No, 1861 Gallup Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Gallup Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 Gallup Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1861 Gallup Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1861 Gallup Street does not have units with air conditioning.
