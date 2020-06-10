1861 Gallup Street

Amenities

This pet friendly 4 bedroom home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in the living room, kitchen and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Good sized eat in kitchen with a pantry/mud room and plenty of additional storage. The wood burning fire place in the living room provides additional heat with the gas, forced air, furnace. The master bedroom is large and has it's own master bathroom with large cabinets. The french doors lead to a patio that wraps around to the fully fenced, back yard. Washer and dryer included. Tenant to pay all utilities, additional fees may apply, view rental requirements and fill out an application at www.bluepinepm.com