Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM

58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Garden City, ID

Finding an apartment in Garden City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4076 Adams St
4076 Adams Street, Garden City, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Urban 3 Story Custom Built Home _ Pet Friendly - Available 6/15/2020 This is a must see 3 story home! High end modern finishes throughout the entire place. This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Plenty of room for everyone.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
5118 Alworth St. Unit B - 1
5118 Alworth Street, Garden City, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1156 sqft
Beautiful 1156 SqFt Townhouse Style Duplex in a Great Central Location. Great open floor plan with large kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms on the upper floor, 1 Bedroom has a walk-in closet.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Collister
Arbor Crossing
5122 W Stoker Ln, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1035 sqft
Live just minutes away from Quail Hollow Golf Course with easy access to downtown Boise. Apartments feature washer-dryer hookup, fireplaces and central heat and a/c. Gorgeous pool on premises with fitness center and sports court.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Veterans Park
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,345
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1280 sqft
On the bank of Quinn's Pond and minutes from the Boise River Greenbelt. Apartments available furnished. On-site pool, playground, upscale gym, and basketball court. A green community that welcomes dogs and cats.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
912 N 27th St
912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1160 sqft
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bench
3800 N Maywood Dr.
3800 Maywood Drive, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
RENTED THANK YOU> MUST SEE this beautifully newly renovated, XL 1240 sq ft downstairs apt, unit D(upstairs house & garage is a separate property w/separate entrance) with XL windows for lots of light on the West Bench with all the peace and

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Boise City
7580 N. Dodgin Ave.
7580 North Dodgin Avenue, Ada County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Super cute single level living in the NW Boise area coming to the market first part of August. 3 bedroom 2 bath plus 2 car garage rental.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Veterans Park
4105 West Garnet Street - 1
4105 Garnet Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
971 sqft
*****************************Location Location Location************************************ To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Accent to details.....
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
16 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-184 and I-84. Luxury apartments have a fireplace, carpet, a balcony or patio and garbage disposal. Community features a sauna, a pool, a gym and a hot tub.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
Vista
Arrive Skyline
2001 South Hudson Avenue, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,360
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,005
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lodge-like location with wood-style flooring, 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Minutes from Boise Towne Square Mall.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
20 Units Available
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,080
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Renaissance At Hobble Creek in Boise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,207
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Parkcenter Park and Route 20-26. Elegant apartments with a bathtub, balcony or patio, private laundry and modern kitchen appliances. Courtyard and gym available to residents. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
2 Units Available
Southeast Boise
Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane, Boise, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,449
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Reedhouse Apartments, where the joy of a comfortable home blends with a tranquil setting.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boise City
1100 W. Miller St.
1100 West Miller Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2164 sqft
1100 W. Miller St. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-story home in Downtown Boise! - Setting: Enjoy luxury urban living in the heart of Boise with impressive art opportunities, music venues, coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
1116 E Grand Canyon St
1116 East Grand Canyon Street, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3173 sqft
3200 Square Feet located in Havasu Creek! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage available by June 25th. Fully fenced back yard with sprinkler system. This home has three living spaces - two downstairs and one upstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct
9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1032 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo. All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
6818 South Catfish Creek Avenue
6818 S Catfish Creek Ave, Meridian, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2010 sqft
To schedule a viewing or apply go to www.Tenant-Now.com or Call/Text (208) 314-9493. Come home to this sparkling brand new home located in Meridian with easy freeway access.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Grove - Franklin
8779 W. Pine Valley Lane
8779 West Pine Valley Lane, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in perfect location! 8779 W.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3292 N Chatterton Way
3292 North Chatterton Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
3292 N Chatterton Way Available 08/06/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in West Boise W/Fully Fenced Yard Close to The Village - **FANTASTIC BOISE LOCATION** Charming, well cared for single level home in a desirable West Boise neighborhood, Heather Meadows

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1639 West Idaho Street
1639 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1689 sqft
The end unit of an amazing set of immaculate condos located just 10 blocks west of the Capitol Building in the heart of downtown Boise. 1677 square feet, two bedrooms two full bathrooms (one bed/bath upstairs and one set downstairs).

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Meridian
5113 Ice Springs Way
5113 North Ice Springs Way, Boise, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Nice split bdrm design w/ bright kitchen and skylights. Covered patio, fully fenced backyard with storage shed. Great location in Meridian close to the Village, shopping, schools and several great parks. Call for a showing today.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
1306 N 14th Street
1306 North 14th Street, Boise, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
This delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a wonderful North End location, right around the corner from the heart of Hyde Park.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Boise
1344 Vermont Ave
1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Coming Soon! 2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Garden City, ID

Finding an apartment in Garden City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

