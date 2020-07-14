All apartments in Eagle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

552 E Whitney Ct

552 East Whitney Court · No Longer Available
Location

552 East Whitney Court, Eagle, ID 83616

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful family home located on a cul-de-sac. This home offers fantastic amenities including hardwood floors, granite tile counters, custom pine cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Super floor plan with master on main level, den off entry, two bedrooms upstairs along with a bonus room. Bonus room has a closet so it could be used for a fourth bedroom. Brookwood Subdivision offers a community pool, clubhouse and park.

This one is sure to go fast! Be the first one in on this little secret and give us a call at ProCore Property Solutions.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 600.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application.  Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos. 

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

*Subject to change if error found

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

