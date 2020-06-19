All apartments in Driggs
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

399 Forest View Drive

399 Forest View Drive · (208) 354-3431 ext. 19
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

399 Forest View Drive, Driggs, ID 83422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 399 Forest View Drive - 399 Forest View Drive - Lynch · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Carpet 2 BR Townhouse in Driggs with 1 car attached garage! - Located near downtown Driggs, this two bedroom, UNFURNISHED, two and a half bathroom townhouse offers a convenient location and an attached, heated garage. New carpet is being installed, so no pets preferred. The quiet Town House community boasts extensive landscaping and paved streets. Snow removal and lawn care services included. These homes are geared towards efficiency with all electric heat and appliances. Water and Sewer included.

No smoking allowed and no pets preferred. First, last, and deposit required to move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5818274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 Forest View Drive have any available units?
399 Forest View Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 399 Forest View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
399 Forest View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 Forest View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 Forest View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 399 Forest View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 399 Forest View Drive does offer parking.
Does 399 Forest View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 399 Forest View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 Forest View Drive have a pool?
No, 399 Forest View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 399 Forest View Drive have accessible units?
No, 399 Forest View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 399 Forest View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 399 Forest View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 399 Forest View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 399 Forest View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
