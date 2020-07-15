Apartment List
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Caldwell, ID

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
725 S 16th Ave #B
725 South 16th Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Near College Of Idaho - Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath, 864sf apartment unit. Kitchen includes oven/range & fridge, baseboard heat and water/sewer/trash is paid. Four blocks from College of Idaho. Nice yard to enjoy. NO pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4924 Sir James
4924 Sir James Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Nice Townhome Styled Duplex - This two story town home duplex is a great place to call home ~ features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with dishwasher, slider to outdoor patio, combination half bath and laundry room includes
Results within 1 mile of Caldwell

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
15979 Lake Ave.
15979 Lake Avenue, Canyon County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House off HWY 55 - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the corner of Lake and HWY 55. New floors and paint through out the home. Requires a 24 month lease. (No exceptions) Tenants responsible for all utilities. Electric Only.
Results within 5 miles of Caldwell

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
321 E. Idaho St. #07
321 E Idaho St, Middleton, ID
2 Bedrooms
$13,500
600 sqft
**FOR SALE" Move In Ready - Single Wide Mobile Home** $13500.00 / 2BR- 1bath 1972 12x50 Mobile Home for Sale (Middleton, ID) Located in quiet park, close to town.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1604 5th St N
1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Caldwell

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.

