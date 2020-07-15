9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Caldwell, ID

/
2 bedroom apartments
725 S 16th Ave #B
725 South 16th Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Near College Of Idaho - Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath, 864sf apartment unit. Kitchen includes oven/range & fridge, baseboard heat and water/sewer/trash is paid. Four blocks from College of Idaho. Nice yard to enjoy. NO pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement.
4924 Sir James
4924 Sir James Avenue, Caldwell, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
Nice Townhome Styled Duplex - This two story town home duplex is a great place to call home ~ features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with dishwasher, slider to outdoor patio, combination half bath and laundry room includes
15979 Lake Ave.
15979 Lake Avenue, Canyon County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House off HWY 55 - Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home on the corner of Lake and HWY 55. New floors and paint through out the home. Requires a 24 month lease. (No exceptions) Tenants responsible for all utilities. Electric Only.
321 E. Idaho St. #07
321 E Idaho St, Middleton, ID
2 Bedrooms
$13,500
600 sqft
**FOR SALE" Move In Ready - Single Wide Mobile Home** $13500.00 / 2BR- 1bath 1972 12x50 Mobile Home for Sale (Middleton, ID) Located in quiet park, close to town.
423 1st Ave N, 108
423 1st Ave N, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
1189 sqft
Lovely, newer townhome in Nampa's Ethridge Townhome complex, just minutes from the freeway. These newer units have a spacious ground floor with half bath, washer/dryer, lots of storage, and a big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space.
1604 5th St N
1604 5th Street North, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Do not miss out on this cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit. Just minutes from the freeway, restaurants, shopping and more! These units are 2 levels with Washer/Dryer hook ups on the main level with living room, kitchen and half bath.
324 E. Dewey Ave.
324 East Dewey Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
324 E. Dewey Ave. Available 09/11/20 Excellent Location near NNU! - This recently upgraded home is located across from the NNU Johnson Sports Center and just walking distance to the University.
528 Powerline Rd
528 South Powerline Road, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Two bedroom, Two Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Large Yard By NNU! - This home is located on a semi-private lane in quiet Nampa. Location offers quick access to freeway, schools and dinning. Close location to NNU and Nampa Schools.
916 E. Washington Ave.
916 East Washington Avenue, Nampa, ID
2 Bedrooms
$950
904 sqft
916 E. Washington Ave.